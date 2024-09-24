Governor appoints Marble Falls ophthalmologist to medical review committee

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls ophthalmologist Dr. Mary ‘Kelly’ Green was recently appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Medical Board’s District Four Review Committee. Photo courtesy of Dr. Green

Marble Falls ophthalmologist Dr. Mary “Kelly” Green was recently appointed to the Texas Medical Board’s District Four Review Committee, which oversees physician conduct and medical standards. Green, an eye surgeon with a private practice, is one of four new members picked by Gov. Greg Abbott. Her term expires on Jan. 15, 2030.

Green has served on other medical boards, including the American Board of Ophthalmology as an oral examiner. She is a member of the Texas Medical Association, Burnet-Lampasas County Medical Society, American Academy of Ophthalmology, and Marble Falls Education Foundation.

Additionally, she is a founder of TX 400, a grassroots lobbying organization, and a former volunteer with the U.S. Peace Corps. Green received her Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Trinity University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

She has always been fascinated by the inner workings of regulatory bodies and looks forward to serving on the committee, she told DailyTrib.com.

“I’m one of those people who likes to understand how things really work,” she said. “I’m really excited and honored to be nominated.”

The Texas Medical Board committee is responsible for reviewing complaints against physicians to determine whether the doctors adhered to the state’s standards of care. The complaint process begins with a report filed online, followed by a review by board staff and medical experts, including Green.

“We assess whether the issue reflects a lack of adherence to the standards of Texas medical practice,” Green said.

If the committee finds evidence of wrongdoing, cases are referred to the full Texas Medical Board for further action.

Green emphasized that not every complaint leads to disciplinary action, but transparency is key.

“If there’s wrongdoing, the public will know because it’s posted on the physician’s medical board profile,” she said.

Green encourages all patients to use the Texas Medical Board’s website to check their doctors’ records before scheduling appointments.

“It’s a great tool,” she said. “I always pull up my profile for my patients. I think it’s important.”

In her new role, Green said she will promote high-quality patient care.

“My mission is to help ensure that the highest standards of care are being met, whether that’s through upholding existing practices or making recommendations for improvement,” she said.

Learn more about Gov. Abbott’s recent appointments online.

