MFISD meetings to explain school funding election

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls Independent School District is hosting three public meetings in October on the school funding election in November, when voters will decide whether to approve a tax increase that would raise critical dollars for local schools.

The MFISD Board of Trustees approved the election measure on Aug. 19, putting a tax increase of 2.67 cents per $100 property valuation on the Nov. 5 ballot.

MFISD officials said the tax bump would raise roughly $2.2 million for basic operating expenses, helping the district maintain current class sizes, retain and recruit staff, and continue established student extracurriculars and programs. They cited historic inflation, rising costs of goods and services, and stagnant funding from the state of Texas as reasons for the proposed increase.

MFISD recently launched a website dedicated to educating the public about school funding.

The public information meetings to further explain the tax increase will be held in the MFISD Administration Building at 1800 Colt Circle on:

Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.;

Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.;

and Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

“Your input is crucial to the success of our district and our students,” MFISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway stated in a Sept. 19 media release announcing the meetings. “We encourage all community members to attend, share their thoughts, and ask questions about the funding that supports our educational programs.”

The proposed 2.67-cent tax increase would bring the total school district tax up from 88.78 cents per $100 property valuation to 91.22 cents per $100 property valuation.

For perspective, this would equate to a $8.90 monthly increase on the property tax bill for a $400,000 home, the median-value house price in the district.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 7. Check your registration status or start a new voter registration application at VoteTexas.gov.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.