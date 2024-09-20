Join Marble Falls triple tennis league

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls High School tennis program is starting a triple tennis league to boost the sport within the community. It is open to anyone who can wield a racket.

Triple tennis is a version of the game that puts three players on each side of the net, leaving less ground to cover and making the sport more accessible to all ages and skill levels.

The league will meet Mondays starting Sept. 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the tennis courts on the high school campus, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls. Play should extend into the Thanksgiving season, weather permitting.

“We started playing triple tennis during the summer open courts, and a lot of interest grew among young players and adults, even grandparents,” Mustangs head tennis coach Sam Whitley told DailyTrib.com in a written response to questions. “It’s a great way to begin learning tennis—easy, fun and a good workout.:

Whitley hopes family and community participation keeps players sharp and develops a stronger tennis culture in the Marble Falls area.

“We’re hoping to bring more interest in tennis as a lifetime sport,” he said. “(Triple tennis) does help skill development for younger players and is a good workout for any age. Hopefully, the younger (participants) will eventually attend school here and play.”

The Mustangs tennis team is currently in second place in district and headed to the state playoffs for the third straight year.

Email Coach Whitley at swhitley@mfisd.txed.net with questions about the league.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.