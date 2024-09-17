Important dates for Nov. 5 election

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 17, marking 17 days until the Oct. 7 deadline to register to vote in the November election.

“Texans have just a few short weeks left to register to vote, and I want to ensure all eligible Texans who want to make their voices heard are registered and prepared to do so,” wrote Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson in a media release about National Voter Registration Day.

Texans can register to vote or check their registration status at VoteTexas.gov. The Nov. 5 ballot includes the presidential election and other big national, state, and regional races. Elections in Burnet and Llano counties were decided in the March primaries due to the lack of Democratic challengers to Republican candidates.

Important dates for voters

Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote.

Oct. 21 is the first day of early voting.

Oct. 25 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail. (The application must be received by Oct. 25.)

Nov. 1 is the last day of early voting.

Nov. 5 is election day. Polls will be opened from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

