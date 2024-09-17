SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTOS: Marble Falls homecoming parade and pep rally

09/17/24 | DailyTrib.com

The Marble Falls High School band and flag team marches down Main Street during the 2024 homecoming parade on Sept. 16. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Marble Falls Mustangs fans turned out in purple and gold to support their team during a homecoming parade and pep rally on Monday, Sept. 16. People lined Main Street to watch the parade, which ended at Johnson Park for a community pep rally. The Marble Falls football team takes on the Breckenridge Eagles on Friday with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app. Or, watch a livestream of the game at DailyTrib.com. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

