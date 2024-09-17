PHOTOS: Marble Falls homecoming parade and pep rally

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls High School band and flag team marches down Main Street during the 2024 homecoming parade on Sept. 16. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Marble Falls Mustangs fans turned out in purple and gold to support their team during a homecoming parade and pep rally on Monday, Sept. 16. People lined Main Street to watch the parade, which ended at Johnson Park for a community pep rally. The Marble Falls football team takes on the Breckenridge Eagles on Friday with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app. Or, watch a livestream of the game at DailyTrib.com. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

