PHOTOS: Marble Falls homecoming parade and pep rally
Marble Falls Mustangs fans turned out in purple and gold to support their team during a homecoming parade and pep rally on Monday, Sept. 16. People lined Main Street to watch the parade, which ended at Johnson Park for a community pep rally. The Marble Falls football team takes on the Breckenridge Eagles on Friday with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app. Or, watch a livestream of the game at DailyTrib.com. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography