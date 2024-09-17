Arrest made in LISD threat case

One person is reportedly in custody in connection to threats made against Llano Junior High School on Tuesday, Sept. 17. According to a statement from the Llano Independent School District, the threat was not “credible.”

“At this time, Llano ISD has no reason to believe that any threats pose a risk to any of our LISD campuses,” reads the statement issued on the district’s Facebook page at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday. “Student and staff safety are our utmost priority.”

No details about the identity of the suspect or the charges brought against them were released as of this story’s publication on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second arrest made concerning school threats in the Highland Lakes in less than a week.

Granite Shoals police arrested a juvenile on Sept. 12 for sharing a threatening social media post that put Marble Falls ISD, Llano ISD, and Blanco ISD on edge. The suspect was charged with “false alarm/report,” which is the intentional spreading of knowingly false information about an emergency or dangerous situation. The threat was also found not to be credible, dangerous, or legitimate.

LISD and MFISD dealt with another series of social media threats on Sept. 11. After an investigation, law enforcement reported that these threats were not specifically directed at local schools but rather general threats that had been circulating on social media across Texas.

Following last week’s threats, MFISD Superintendent Jeff Gasaway wrote a letter to parents and guardians stating the district’s dedication to student safety and taking threats seriously, even if they don’t seem legitimate.

“Every concern will be taken seriously and fully investigated,” reads the letter. “Students could face serious consequences for spreading posts containing threats. Our goal is to minimize disruption for our students during these sensitive situations. We want students to feel safe and comfortable at school. Every student is here to receive a top-quality education while being loved and inspired by our staff, and we will continue to provide the best for our students.”

