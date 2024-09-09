PEC grant applications due Oct. 18

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The application process for Pedernales Electric Cooperative grants is now open. Nonprofits in the PEC service area, including parts of Burnet and Llano counties, have until Oct. 18 to apply for grants of up to $5,000. The funds can be used to support technology-related projects, capital improvements, and energy efficiency.

“We’re looking forward to awarding funds that will help our community flourish for years to come,” said Celeste Mikeska, PEC Community Relations manager.

The money is raised through the co-op’s Power of Change Program. PEC members who opt into the program have their bills rounded up to the nearest dollar each month for charity, or they can make a one-time contribution. Since 1016, members have donated more than $825,000.

The average donation for members who join and round up is less than $6 per year, or 50 cents a month. Learn more about PEC’s Power of Change Program and enroll today at pec.coop/change. To apply for a PEC grant, visit pec.coop/grants.

Power of Change grants have been awarded to Highland Lakes Canine Rescue for lighting and thermostats, the Bertram Library for a high-speed internet study bar, and the Community Resource Center in Marble Falls for new audiovisual equipment.

