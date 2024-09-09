Overcrowded Humane Society lowers adoption fees

Several puppies have been kept in outdoor kennels to help manage the overpopulation problem at the Hill Country Humane Society. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Hill Country Humane Society is offering $10 pet adoptions—down from its usual $125—through Sept. 12. The Buchanan Dam shelter is far above capacity and needs adopters and fosters for dozens of dogs and cats.

The HCHS is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that depends on donations, contracts with local governments, and fundraising to operate. It is the primary intake facility for Burnet and Llano counties and six cities in the Highland Lakes.

The shelter has been inundated with animals over the summer. An outbreak of canine distemper virus forced a weeks-long quarantine of the dogs in its care, hindering adoptions.

With the outbreak over, the Humane Society has increased its efforts to find homes for its animals.

“Now is the time to get involved,” reads a HCHS media release. “Whether you’re ready to welcome a new pet into your home or can help spread the word, your support makes all the difference. Together, we can ensure every pet finds the care, love, and home they deserve.”

According to HCHS numbers, 131 animals were brought in during August. Of those, 63 were either reclaimed or adopted out, but the facility is still above its operational capacity. With indoor kennels filled, many dogs are being kept in temporary, pop-up kennels outdoors.

For more information about adopting, fostering, or supporting the Hill Country Humane Society, visit hchstexas.com or follow the shelter on Facebook. The facility is located at 9150 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam and is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. for walk-ins and appointments. Contact the HCHS at 512-793-5463 or info@hchstexas.com.

