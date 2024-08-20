Local Humane Society in crisis; help by adopting, fostering pets

Several puppies have been kept in outdoor kennels to help manage the overpopulation problem at the Hill Country Humane Society. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Hill Country Humane Society is offering $24 adoptions as it struggles with overpopulation at its Buchanan Dam facility. The shelter needs people to adopt and foster dogs and cats to ease the burden and make room for more animals.

A canine distemper virus outbreak that began in June halted adoptions until recently. With the outbreak coming to an end, the HCHS is pushing harder than ever to find forever homes and foster families for the overflow of animals that came in this summer. Hill Country Humane Society Executive Director Paighton Corley with one of the pups looking for a home amid an overpopulation crisis at the Buchanan Dam animal shelter. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Hill Country Humane Society is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily at 9150 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam. For more information, contact info@hchstexas.com or 512-793-5463. Granite Shoals Animal Control Officer Tim Edwards and Police Chief John Ortis with kennels donated to the Hill Country Humane Society to help the shelter manage its current overpopulation problem. Courtesy photo

The nonprofit HCHS provides shelter for stray dogs and cats from Burnet and Llano counties. Local cities such as Granite Shoals and Burnet have contracts with the shelter to take in a certain number of animals a year. That partnership is not one-sided: Granite Shoals police recently donated several outdoor kennels to help it manage the current population crisis.

The Hill Country Humane Society is able to offer reduced-price adoptions with help from a Clear the Shelters promotion, part of a nationwide campaign by NBCUniversal to find homes for as many pets as possible in August and September.

