Two groundwater violators agree to comply to rules; one fined

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District held a show cause hearing on Monday, Aug. 19, for three entities in Burnet County that exceeded their permitted groundwater usage. Central States Water Resources-Texas had three violations for wells it owns. The other two violations belonged to Aqua Texas and Giacomo Properties.

Aqua Texas exceeded its well usage by 3 percent, Giacomo Properties by 15 percent, and CSWR-Texas by 12 percent, 21 percent, and 48 percent.

“The rules apply to everyone,” district board President Ryan Rowney said. “(Violators) can either follow the agreed orders and be in compliance within one year or pay the penalty fine.”

The Groundwater Conservation District manages groundwater in Burnet County and is responsible for permitting wells and implementing related regulations.

Two of the violators, CSWR-Texas and Giacomo Properties, agreed to follow the regulations, which include reducing water usage to the allowable amount by Aug. 19, 2025, or submitting an application to increase their permit. They also will have to submit monthly production reports and document plans for conservation measures.

Aqua Texas opted to pay a fine.

Most of the violations only exceeded water usage as prescribed under drought restrictions, not the original permitted amount. Burnet County is currently in a Stage 3 drought, which requires a 10 percent reduction in water usage. The county was previously under a Stage 4 drought, which requires a 15 percent reduction, when the violations occurred.

“I think it’s just been an adjustment to change for many communities,” Rowney said. “A lot of folks are not aware of the drought; that’s why it’s so important for people to be informed and know how to conserve.”

Recent rains across the region have not had a huge impact on drought conditions.

“We’re still in a serious drought,” Rowney said. “Just because grass is green because of recent rain doesn’t mean we’re out of woods yet with groundwater level.”

