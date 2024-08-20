Highland Lakes dangerously hot

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes could see temperatures as high as 108 degrees on Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 20-21, with a heat index of 116 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning starting Aug. 20 for Burnet, Llano, Blanco, and Travis counties. The cities of Burnet and Llano were specifically named in the warning as sites of impact.

The heat warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday and runs through 9 p.m. Wednesday. However, current forecasts show a high of 102 on Thursday with a heat index of 110.

Temperatures are expected to drop back into the 90s from Friday through Monday, Aug. 26.

An excessive heat warning is issued when conditions become dangerously hot, increasing the likelihood of heat-related illnesses.

The heat index measures the “apparent” temperature, meaning what it feels like to the human body. It is determined by combining relative humidity and air temperature. Burnet County was experiencing high air temperatures, over 100 degrees, and high humidity, 48 percent, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents should stay hydrated and in air-conditioned spaces if possible, keep out of the sun, check on at-risk family members and neighbors, and make sure outdoor animals have shaded shelter and plenty of water.

