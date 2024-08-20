Learn how to get portion of Llano County tourism dollars

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Llano County will host an informational seminar on hotel occupancy tax law and grants to prepare local businesses and organizations for the upcoming grant request process. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be awarded to those who promote and foster tourism in the county.

The seminar is free and takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Llano County Law Enforcement Center, 2001 Texas 16 in Llano.

It includes a presentation from Texas Hotel & Lodging Association Legislative Director Justin Bragiel, who will explain the ins and outs of what can and can’t be done with hotel occupancy tax funds and how to apply for the money.

Llano County collects a 4 percent hotel occupancy tax on all lodging transactions in its unincorporated areas. The money is kept in a special hotel occupancy tax fund that can be used to award grants to businesses and organizations that promote tourism and further lodging business for the county.

The seminar will help attendees better understand how to acquire a grant, including the essential deadlines and information necessary to file an application.

All grant applications are due by Sept. 27. The county will award grants at a public meeting on Nov. 12.

Historically, Llano County collects $200,000 to $700,000 per year in HOT money, but not all of it is awarded every year. The money can be carried over to the next year or used on county projects that fuel tourism.

During the 2023 grant meeting, the county awarded $741,000 out of its $815,451 grant pool. The grants included $142,265 to the Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce for visitor center operations and improvements and $5,350 for marketing costs at a Castell bed-and-breakfast.

For more information about the grants or the meeting, contact the Llano County Treasurer’s Office at ckepp@co.llano.tx.us or 325-247-7743.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.