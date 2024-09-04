State lawmakers push for TCEQ public meeting on rock crusher
Two state lawmakers representing Burnet County have asked the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a public meeting on a proposed rock-crushing plant that would be built just outside of Burnet.
State Sen. Pete Flores (R-District 24) and state Rep. Ellen Troxclair (R-District 19) made the request in a joint letter to the TCEQ regarding Asphalt Inc. LLC’s plan to build the permanent operation at 3221 FM 3509 in Hoover’s Valley. The site is west of U.S. 281 between Longhorn Cavern State Park and the city of Burnet’s Delaware Springs Golf Course.
Asphalt Inc. has applied for an air quality standard permit from the TCEQ.
The lawmakers requested a public meeting be held in Burnet County so residents could easily attend.
Locals concerned about another rock-crushing plant in the county held their own meeting on Sept. 1. About 200 people attended the event, which was organized by the group Save Burnet. It plans to hold another community meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Hill Country Fellowship Church, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet.
In their Sept. 3 letter to the TCEQ, Flores and Troxclair said residents need an opportunity to voice their concerns and learn more about the project.
The TCEQ has received 265 public comments so far on the proposed plant since its permit application was published on Aug. 20. The project has already completed the state commission’s technical review, raising the urgency for public input, said Fores and Troxclair.
Residents have 30 days (until Sept. 19) from the notice publication date to submit their written comments. Comments may be mailed to TCEQ’s Office of the Chief Clerk at MC-105, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, TX 78711-3087; or submitted electronically by entering the application’s registration No. 176835 on the TCEQ website.
1 thought on “State lawmakers push for TCEQ public meeting on rock crusher”
This area has its quota of rock crushers. Enough already! TCEQ just rubber stamps approvals.