Friday night football kicks off

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes high school football teams take the field Friday, Aug. 30, for their 2024 season openers. The Marble Falls Mustangs and Burnet Bulldogs have home games, while the Faith Academy of Marble Falls Flames and Llano Yellow Jackets are on the road.

Three out of four of the teams will step under the Friday night lights this year with new head coaches.

Here are tonight’s matchups:

Marble Falls Mustangs vs. Austin Crockett Cougars

7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls; get tickets

(Mustang Stadium has new rules for fans; know before you go.)

Listen to the action on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune/KBEYFM.com starting with a 7 p.m. pre-game show or watch a livestream of the contest at DailyTrib.com.

The Mustangs are under the leadership of new head coach Keri Timmerman, who shared his thoughts with The Picayune Magazine during a pre-season interview.

“Marble Falls had two years prior to this where they struggled a little bit, but two years before that, they made it to the playoffs,” Timmerman said. “Our kids know how to win.”

Hear more about what the coach had to say about tonight’s game in a KBEY 103.9 FM interview.

Burnet Bulldogs vs. Lago Vista Vikings

7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, 1400 Bulldog Stadium Drive in Burnet; get tickets

Newly anointed head coach Ben Speer leads the Bulldogs into battle this season. Speer was the Burnet defensive coordinator last year and is looking forward to showing off the results of his team’s hard work in the off-season.

“In years past, the coaches had to do the encouraging (for off-season workouts),” he told The Picayune Magazine in a pre-season interview. “This year, the guys took ownership and accountability. This summer, we had great attendance.”

Faith Academy Flames vs. Pasadena First Baptist Christian Academy Warriors

5 p.m. at Allen Academy, 3201 Boonville Road in Bryan

New head coach Jay Silvers expects the Flames to bring the heat this season using their greatest asset: speed.

“Speed kills, man, and we have a lot of speed this year,” he told The Picayune Magazine in a pre-season interview. “I feel like we got a good mix of boys this year that could give us that opportunity (for a state championship).”

Llano Yellow Jackets at Lytle Mighty Pirates

7 p.m. at Walter H. Joyce Jr. Stadium, 15415 St. in Lytle

Llano is on the road against Lytle to open the season. The Yellow Jackets finished the 2023 season at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in district under head coach Matt Green, now in his eighth year in Llano.

Read more about local football teams as well as other high school sports programs in The Picayune Magazine’s 2024 Fall Sports Preview, included in September’s issue.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.