Mustangs open with 56-0 win, look to road game vs. Jarrell

The 2024 Marble Falls High School football team charges the field at Mustang Stadium for the season opener on Aug. 30. The Mustangs beat the Crockett Cougars 56-0. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Marble Falls High School football team kicked off the 2024 season on Aug. 30 with a decisive 56-0 victory over the Crockett Cougars at Mustang Stadium. New head coach Keri Timmerman is happy with the Mustangs’ win but is now focused on the Friday, Sept. 6, road game against Jarrell.

“It was a great team win. The kids and coaches did a phenomenal job,” Timmerman told KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune announcer Ben Shields in a post-game interview. “I felt great for the kids. I think, for them, (winning) gives them a great sense of validity for what we’ve done since January.”

According to game stats from MaxPreps.com, junior quarterback Doak Timmerman scored five of the Mustangs’ touchdowns against Crockett and rushed for 88 yards. Junior running back Joaquin Aguilar had a score of his own along with 109 rushing yards on eight carries. Senior Noah Lyon played both sides of the ball, getting two sacks, forcing a fumble, and making five total tackles on defense.

The Mustangs defense forced six fumbles overall.

“(The win) gave us a reminder of what discipline, hard work, and focus can do,” Timmerman said. “We enjoyed it, but now we’re on to Jarrell.”

Marble Falls is on the road against the Jarrell Cougars on Friday, Sept. 6. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Jarrell High School, 1100 FM 487.

Jarrell also won its season opener, defeating Giddings 20-14.

“(The Jarrell game is) going to be a great test of our level of preparation and our ability to execute,” Timmerman said. “They’re a good football team, well coached. We’re excited to get matched up with them.”

