Showers and cooler temps for Labor Day weekend

Medium to high chances of rain and thunderstorms are in the Highland Lakes forecast for Labor Day weekend, ending an unseasonably wet week before September begins.

According to the National Weather Service, rain chances range from 10 percent on Thursday, Aug. 29, to 60 percent on Monday, which is Labor Day. Wet weather remains in the forecast going into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are falling along with the rain. Highs could drop into the upper 80s on Monday.

“As we close out the month of August, the weather pattern looks to feature periods of rain with temperatures less hot from what we’ve seen lately,” reads an Aug. 27 weather report from Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose.

Rose attributed the shift to cooler weather to the northeast movement of a large heat dome that had been hovering over Texas. With it gone, expect cool, moist air to sweep into Central Texas.

The Highland Lakes region has already seen sporadic rainfall leading up to Labor Day weekend. Since Aug. 22, LCRA rain gauges across Burnet and Llano counties have registered 0.05 inches of rain on the low end in some locations, such as Kingsland, and as high as 3 inches in northwest Llano County.

The current forecast is a stark contrast to the August-to-September transition of 2023, when a 51-day streak of 100-degree temperatures ended on Aug. 28 with a slight dip to 99 degrees before returning to the 100s on Labor Day.

