BPD reminds golf course residents about cart laws

Underage and unlicensed drivers cannot legally operate golf carts on public roads, the Burnet Police Department reminded Delaware Springs and Oak Vista residents during a community meeting. The Delaware Springs Golf Course Advisory Board hosted the Aug. 22 event.

The meeting was in response to several complaints about children driving golf carts on public roads near the municipal golf course. Around 100 people attended.

“There are some who shared frustration that their kids could no longer drive on the roads, and others had questions about the licensing and equipment requirements for the carts,” Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee said in an emailed response to questions from DailyTrib.com. “(Overall), the meeting was very positive.”

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, golf cart drivers must possess a valid driver’s license, display a license plate on the vehicle, and may only drive on roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.

Although there have been no reports of accidents involving unlicensed golf cart drivers, the BPD knows of several near-misses.

“We were told at the meeting of several close calls where the residents of the neighborhoods had encountered underage unlicensed drivers turning in front of them or not stopping in appropriate places,” Chief Lee said.

Since the meeting, the BPD increased patrols and has observed no violations or received complaints. Authorities note that residents are obtaining licenses and required equipment for their golf carts.

“We want our community to remain safe,” Lee said. “And when we can see something like this that we can prevent, we have an obligation to address it not only as the police department but as the community as a whole.”

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

