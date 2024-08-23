GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 26, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Aug. 26

10 a.m. hearing

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

hearing on salary grievances filed by Burnet County justices of the peace

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Llano

On the agenda:

public hearing on the 2024-25 budget

public hearing on the 2024-25 tax rate

discussion to prohibit or restrict outdoor burning

discussion to approve 2023 Llano County investment policy

Tuesday, Aug. 27

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

public hearing on the 2024-25 budget

public hearing on the 2024 tax rate

discussion on the results of the Burnet County Salary Grievance Committee meeting

presentation from Kelly Tarla with Burnet County AgriLife

3 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

introduction of new city team members

public hearing on the 2024-25 budget

discuss unopposed candidates for elected officials, potential canceling of general election

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

Thursday, Aug. 29

6 p.m. regular meeting

4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

