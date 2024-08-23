GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 26, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Aug. 26
Burnet County Salary Grievance Committee
10 a.m. hearing
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- hearing on salary grievances filed by Burnet County justices of the peace
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Llano
- public hearing on the 2024-25 budget
- public hearing on the 2024-25 tax rate
- discussion to prohibit or restrict outdoor burning
- discussion to approve 2023 Llano County investment policy
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- public hearing on the 2024-25 budget
- public hearing on the 2024 tax rate
- discussion on the results of the Burnet County Salary Grievance Committee meeting
- presentation from Kelly Tarla with Burnet County AgriLife
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- introduction of new city team members
- public hearing on the 2024-25 budget
- discuss unopposed candidates for elected officials, potential canceling of general election
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.