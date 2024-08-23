SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 26, 2024

08/23/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Aug. 26

Burnet County Salary Grievance Committee

10 a.m. hearing

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • hearing on salary grievances filed by Burnet County justices of the peace

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Llano

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on the 2024-25 budget
  • public hearing on the 2024-25 tax rate
  • discussion to prohibit or restrict outdoor burning
  • discussion to approve 2023 Llano County investment policy

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Burnet County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on the 2024-25 budget 
  • public hearing on the 2024 tax rate
  • discussion on the results of the Burnet County Salary Grievance Committee meeting
  • presentation from Kelly Tarla with Burnet County AgriLife

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • introduction of new city team members
  • public hearing on the 2024-25 budget
  • discuss unopposed candidates for elected officials, potential canceling of general election 

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. 

editor@thepicayune.com

