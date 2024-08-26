Major road work starts in Granite Shoals

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Drivers should avoid Kings Circle and Hill Way drives in Granite Shoals for the next two weeks as long-awaited street repairs take place. Work began on Monday, Aug. 26, and should be done by early September if the project remains on schedule.

The city is paving 1.68 miles of Kings Circle Drive and a 0.37-mile stretch of Hill Way Drive. Each has been on a list of high-priority streets needing work dating to at least 2022 due to the extent of disrepair on both and the high traffic on Kings Circle, which is part of a school bus route.

Granite Shoals Streets and Parks Superintendent Shorty Corely recently told DailyTrib.com the project should be finished within the first week of September.

The City Council approved the repairs at its July 23 meeting following the recommendation of city staff. Construction firm CK Newberry was awarded the project with a $720,034 bid.

