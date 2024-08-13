Animal rescue dishes out free pet food at local pantries

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A volunteer for 365 Pet Connection at The Cupboard at Cottonwood food pantry during a past pet food distribution day. The nonprofit group hands out free dog and cat food from 4-6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Cottonwood Shores Civic Center. Courtesy photo

The nonprofit 365 Pet Connection is handing out free dog and cat food from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Cottonwood Shores Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive.

The Horseshoe Bay-based group distributes free pet food on the second Wednesday of the month in conjunction with The Cupboard at Cottonwood food pantry. According to its Facebook page, the group also supplies pet food to Sharing the Harvest food pantry, 3435 RR 1431 West in Kingsland, which is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays.

The year-round 365 Pet Connection animal rescue is dedicated to saving as many lives as possible. Volunteers work to move animals out of kill shelters and find them forever homes.

“We decided the best way to help would be to establish a pet connection with other nonprofits, rescues, and shelters,” reads the group’s website. “Through coordinating rescues, fostering, educating, networking, and transporting, we can help make a better life for those perfectly adoptable loving animals, changing their world forever.”

“If you know someone is looking for a particular animal or breed, we can help them locate a possible match and thus save another life,” the website continues. “Please send us all of your possible leads.”

The group can be reached at 365petconnection@gmail.com.

Donations are welcome as 365 Pet Connection does not spend much time fundraising.

“We are simply too busy helping animals,” the website declares. “We have worked with large organizations and feel that we can make more of an impact in the lives of the animals by doing our work hands-on and from the heart.”

Donations may be made through PayPal or by sending a check to 365 Pet Connection, 124 Hills Court, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657.

Volunteers are needed to foster and transport animals and educate the public about the group’s mission. People can also schedule a visit to the shelter to help socialize, bathe, and exercise rescued animals.

Follow 365 Pet Connections on Facebook for more information and available adoptable animals.

editor@thepicayune.com

