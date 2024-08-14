Vote in Marble Falls museum’s animals and wildflowers photo contest

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

View and vote for your favorite photographs of animals and wildflowers at The Falls on the Colorado Museum. Photo by Nancy Ebeling

Vote through Sept. 14 for your favorite entries in The Falls on the Colorado Museum’s “Central Texas in Focus: Animals and Wildflowers Photo Contest Exhibit.” Contest submissions are on display at the Marble Falls museum, 2001 Broadway.

“We were blown away by the amazing photographs that were submitted,” said Amanda Seim, board chairman of the museum, which showcases Marble Falls history, industry, and culture. “The entries really showcase the natural beauty of our region.”

The voting process is also a museum fundraiser, which is undergoing renovations to open its second floor for exhibits. A $5 donation will get you five voting tickets.

Winners will be chosen by equally combining popular votes with the decisions of a judging panel. The 12 winning entries will be featured in a 2025 calendar produced by the museum.

Winners will receive a free copy of the calendar and one free ticket to the museum’s annual Christmas Home Tour in December.

The exhibit is accompanied by the museum’s wildflower exhibit, which is usually only on display in the spring.

For more information about the exhibit, photo contest, or the museum, visit fallsmuseum.org or email focmuseumchair@gmail.com.

The Falls on the Colorado Museum is located at 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls in the Old Granite School building. It is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

