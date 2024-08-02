Tickets for ‘Greater Tuna’ on sale Aug. 8

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tickets for the Hill Country Community Theatre’s season-ending “Greater Tuna” go on sale to the general public on Aug. 8.

The comedy runs Aug. 16-25 at the Cottonwood Shores theater, 4003 FM 2147 West. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $27 for adults and $17 for youths plus fees. You can purchase them online at thehcct.org.

“Greater Tuna” takes audiences to the fictional town of Tuna, Texas. Two actors portray over 20 quirky characters, offering a satirical glimpse into small-town life. It’s the last production of the HCCT’s Season 38. Season 39 opens Sept. 27 with “Jekyll & Hyde.”

The nonprofit Hill Country Community Theatre presents a full slate of plays each season as well as special performances and events. Go to thehcct.org for more information.

