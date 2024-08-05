Janet Lou Fleet Neal of Granite Shoals passed away Aug. 2, 2024

Janet Lou Fleet Neal passed away on August 2, 2024, at her home in Granite Shoals, surrounded by friends and family. She was born in Austin, Texas, on September 25, 1951, to Joe and Ruby Fleet. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

After moving to Granite Shoals in 1982, Janet spent her time raising children and grandchildren, all while working, most memorably, at Rainbow Video, Movie Gallery, Northwood Nursing Home, and Llano Nursing Home.

Mom was dedicated to providing for her family and was a hard woman to forget once you met her. She was fiercely protective of not only her immediate family, but the many friends of her children, whom she treated like her own. Everyone was always welcome at the Neals’ house, and there was a constant flow of visitors. This is the woman I hope people remember: a woman who opened her heart and home to everyone.

Janet is survived by her husband, Calvin Neal Sr.; children and their spouses, Kristi and Mark Wishert, Kelly and Bobby Sconci, Kim and Thomas Cantwell, and Calvin Jr. and Carrie Neal; 11 grandchildren, Kelsey and husband Colby Price, Benjamin Sconci, Roger and fiancée Marabel, Carson and Joshua Wishert, Sean and wife Laisha Cantwell, Conner, Kara, and Kayla Cantwell, and Griffin and Graham Neal; three great-grandchildren, Kaisley and Kinsley Price and Liam Cantwell; and brother, Sonny Fleet. Mom also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2024, at Walnut Methodist Church (1153 Ranch Road 3347 in Round Mountain, TX 78663). A luncheon in Janet’s honor will follow at Spicewood Community Center, 7901 County Road 404 in Spicewood. In lieu of flowers, please either make a donation to Walnut Methodist Church or simply take the time to reconnect with a loved one you have not spent time with lately. Mom’s sudden passing has shown us that time is fleeting, and time spent with those you love is so very important.

Mom, we love you and will miss you!

