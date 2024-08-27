James ‘Carl’ Ragsdale of Marble Falls passed away Aug. 21, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

James “Carl” Ragsdale died at his Lake Peek home in Marble Falls, Texas, early Wednesday morning, August 21, 2024, in the care of Magnolia Hospice and his loving wife of 55 years. He was born on Oct. 4, 1934.

A memorial celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 909 Avenue D in Marble Falls. Interment of his ashes in the Trinity garden and a reception will follow.

Donations may be made to the Marble Falls Public Library in his memory.

