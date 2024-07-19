Carl Steven Scott of Marble Falls passed away July 17, 2024

Carl Steven Scott, born March 18, 1948, entered Heaven peacefully on July 17, 2024 in Marble Falls, Texas, with his wife by his side.

As a fourth generation Texan, Carl spent much of his youth and adulthood in his hometown of Round Rock. Starting from a young age he made a lasting impression wherever he went—like the time he ran his car into the old wishing well in downtown Round Rock as a teenager. Carl’s life was full of entertaining stories that many people enjoyed hearing time and again.

Carl enlisted in the United States Navy during the height of the Vietnam War at the age of 17. He was proud to have served his country during multiple tours of duty to the South Seas on the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier. Despite experiencing a devastating fire on the ship during his last tour, Carl often told light-hearted (and mischievous) stories of sleeping on the flight deck nets to feel the cool ocean breeze and staying up late to sneak into Midrats for a hardy fourth meal.

After his Naval service, Carl returned to Round Rock and began what would become his lifelong occupation as a truck driver. During his nearly 60-year career, he spent time driving both cross-country and locally and mastered the art of pulling any type of trailer—though his favorite was hauling cattle. His time on the road also led him to lifelong friends throughout the trucking industry.

Carl battled and overcame addictions during his life that cost him important relationships, including with his family. These years of struggles were especially disheartening during his later life when he deeply missed his children and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He leaned into his faith and sought God for forgiveness, understanding, and hope.

Carl was blessed with an amazing memory. He could easily quote scripture, recite conversations word for word, never forgot a birthday or anniversary, and could excitedly tell you anything you wanted to know about your favorite musician or actor (even before he started asking Alexa). He loved music, especially Merle Haggard, but could be caught singing anything from Bob Seger to Gary Stewart or Jo-El Sonnier. He also loved trains and sometimes expressed regret for passing up an opportunity to work on the Georgetown Railroad in his younger days. While he overcame almost every addiction in his life, he was never quite able to overcome his love of cookies (especially peanut butter). His love of cookies was so well known that his friends in the office at Collier Materials even equipped one of his trucks with a cookie fridge.

Carl spent the majority of the last 35 years with the love of his life, Mary Roe. While he remained estranged from some of his children and grandchildren, he is celebrated and remembered by his stepdaughter, Bridgett Krienke, and granddaughters Alyssa Scott and Charley Anne Fuller. He was especially excited to have spent time with his only great-grandchild, Harley Scott. Carl is also survived by his aunt Maragret Scott, brother Joe Scott (Carolyn), cousins Rita Carlson (Don), Nels Scott (Suzanna), Glenna Rodriguez (Leroy), and several other cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Carl is having a joyous reunion in Heaven with friends and loved ones, including his beloved mother, Zelma, father Lawrence, sisters Bess Behrens and Doris Walden, and brothers-in-law Adolf “Boo” Behrens, Bob Walden, and Charles Roe Jr. He is once again with his favorite companion, his pitbull, Killer Dog.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff and caregivers from Baylor Scott and White ICU in Marble Falls, New Century Hospice, and Always Best Care as well as the volunteers from Burnet County Meals on Wheels.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local charity.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 21, 2024, from 2-4 p.m. at Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park, TX 78613

A private graveside service will be held on a later date at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

