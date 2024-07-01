Elisabeth Anne Roberts Garrett, 89, of Llano passed away June 28, 2024

Elisabeth Anne Roberts Garrett, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on her family land in Llano, Texas, on June 28, 2024, at the age of 89. She was born in Llano, Texas, on April 19, 1935, to Iona Gladys Roberts and Allie Lee Roberts.

Liz is survived by her loving daughters, Teri Garrett Benge and Sandra Garrett Fowler. She was a cherished grandmother to Lauren Elisabeth Benge, Mary Catherine Benge, and Alexander Douglas Benge. Liz was loved by her brother, Wilson Roberts, and sister-in-law, Glenda Roberts. Deborah Baker, Katherine Roberts, and CW Roberts are her nieces and nephew and their loving families.

After graduating from Llano High School, Liz went to Southwest Texas State Teachers College, where she was the Baptist Student Union Sweetheart of 1957. She graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education.

Liz spent many years living in various cities across the country. Some of her favorite homes were in Houston, Texas, and Jackson, Mississippi. She was an elementary school educator, where she especially enjoyed celebrating the seasons of the year with her students through decorating her classroom. She grew up with a love of sewing and took great pleasure in making her daughter’s clothing. She enjoyed taking her children to the Acme in town to choose fabrics for their summer clothes while they all visited. In her later years, she spent time playing bridge with her friends, spending time in her flower garden as a Master Gardener, and reading novels.

A memorial service to celebrate Liz’s life will be held at First Baptist Church, 107 W. Luce St. in Llano on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church in Llano.

Liz will be remembered for her laughter, her tenacity, and love for her family. She touched the lives of all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Elisabeth Anne Roberts Garrett leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and comfort her family and friends for years to come. May she rest in eternal peace.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.