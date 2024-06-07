Sirce (Carol) Lee Denning, 62, of Kingsland passed away May 16, 2024

Sirce (Carol) Lee Denning, known affectionately as Sirce to her friends and family, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2024, in Kingsland, Texas, at the age of 62. Born on December 28, 1961, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Sirce was a beacon of love and creativity, whose adventurous spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

Sirce’s early years in Rapid City laid the foundation for a life filled with compassion and a deep connection to nature. She carried the values instilled in her by her late parents, Leland Denning and Cora Jones, throughout her life. Sirce’s educational journey led her to earn an Associate’s degree in veterinary science, a field that allowed her to express her profound love for animals.

Her professional life was as diverse and vibrant as her personality. For over a decade, Sirce was a cherished fixture at the Village Outpost in Kingsland, the town’s sole movie rental and furniture shop. It was here that her sons, Joseph Miller and Kenneth Cannon, spent countless hours immersed in film while their mother worked. Sirce’s dedication to her family was unwavering, as she balanced her career with raising her two boys as a single mother.

In addition to her time at Village Outpost, Sirce was known for her expertise at the paint counter at The Home Depot in Marble Falls. Her knack for mixing paint and recommending the perfect color matches made her an invaluable resource to the community. Her compassion extended beyond her work; she volunteered for Relay for Life, providing support and hope to those battling cancer. Sirce’s altruism shone brightly as she also volunteered for Hurricane and Disaster relief, aiding those affected by natural disasters in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Sirce’s interests were as eclectic as her skills. She had an insatiable love for the great outdoors, often hiking and camping with her friends and sons. Her passion for arts and crafts, DIY projects, and her unparalleled knowledge of plants and herbs were a testament to her creative spirit. Sirce was a spiritual person who found solace in the study of mythology and history, drawing inspiration from the tales of heroes and villains of yore.

Travel was another of Sirce’s passions, and she cherished the memories made on trips with her boys, whether they were short day excursions or longer adventures. The thrill of discovery was a constant source of joy for Sirce, and her fascination with pirates, ships, and the open ocean spoke to her free-spirited nature.

Sirce is survived by her loving sons, Joseph Miller and Kenneth Cannon; her sisters, Cheryl Dempsy and Tearney Fallows; and her brothers, Jerry Denning and Gary Stephens. Each family member carries forward the legacy of her loving, creative, and adventurous soul.

Sirce’s life was a journey of love, devotion, and assistance to those around her, never hindered by her personal circumstances. She will be remembered as a woman who lived fully, loved deeply, and inspired many. Her spirit of adventure and her caring heart will continue to be celebrated by all who were fortunate enough to be a part of her life.

As we bid farewell to Sirce, we reflect on a life well-lived, a journey filled with love, and a legacy of kindness and adventure that will forever be etched in the hearts of those she leaves behind. Sirce (Carol) Lee Denning’s memory will be cherished, and her life celebrated as a story of unwavering love and boundless spirit.

