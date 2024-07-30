Tractor Supply store in Burnet could open by October

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Tractor Supply Co. store is currently under construction in Burnet. The store could be open as soon as October 2024 if construction remains on schedule. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A Tractor Supply Co. store under construction in Burnet could be completed in September and open as soon as October, according to a report from Burnet City Manager David Vaughn.

City officials announced in April that the farming and ranching supplies store would be built on the corner of Texas 29 and Richard Sanders Parkway by the end of 2024. The city’s Economic Development Corp. sold 5 acres to the nationwide company for a little over $800,000 to facilitate the project.

“(The Tractor Supply store’s) impact on city sales tax will be significant,” Vaughn told DailyTrib.com. “The EDC has worked diligently for years to create the types of opportunities and developments the community supports.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.