Marriott hotel and Tractor Supply coming to Burnet

An 87-bed Marriott hotel is expected to be built on this site, which backs up to the north side of Burnet Municipal Airport. The city’s Economic Development Corp. recently sold the land to developers. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Burnet is expected to get a Tractor Supply Co. store by the end of 2024 and a Marriott Towneplace Suites hotel by the summer of 2025. The city’s Economic Development Corp. recently sold the land for both projects to developers after years of negotiations.

Each business would be a huge economic boost for the city.

“(The Tractor Supply Co. store’s) impact to city sales tax will be significant, and more importantly, the BEDC,” Burnet City Manager David Vaughn told DailyTrib.com. “(The need for more lodging in Burnet) is also tremendous. Anytime you drive by the Comfort Inn and the Best Western on the weekends, it’s packed.”

Towneplace Suites by Marriott will be built on U.S. 281 near Burnet Municipal Airport on a 2.76-acre tract that the EDC sold for about $400,000. The hotel will offer 87 rooms and a 3,000-square-foot meeting space and generate hotel occupancy tax funds for the city, Vaughn said.

Tractor Supply will be built at the corner of Texas 29 and Richard Sanders Parkway on the east side of Burnet on a 5-acre tract the EDC sold for a little over $800,000.

Vaughn said both projects have been years in the making and are the result of targeted improvements to the city’s economic ecology. They also align with the needs and wants of residents.

“The EDC has worked diligently for years to create the types of opportunities and developments the community supports,” Vaughn said. “Both of these projects will be great additions to our community.”

