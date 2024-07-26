Marble Falls Triathlon testing lake waters for swim portion

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The swim portion of the 2024 Marble Falls Triathlon on July 28 could be canceled if the water is unsafe for athletes. Recent storms and flooding have caused strong currents and murky conditions. More rain is in the forecast on Sunday. File photo

The 22nd annual Marble Falls Triathlon set for Sunday, July 28, might become a two-event race, rather than three. Organizer Soler’s Sports is waiting for lake-water test results due from the city on Saturday to decide if it is safe for swimmers. Strong currents after recent storms have already affected the direction of the swim.

“We’ve turned the swim around counterclockwise so it will be with the current,” Soler’s Sports President Lisa Soler told DailyTrib.com. “We are watching and checking to see if some of the murkiness settles down.”

Organizers are also watching the weather. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a slight chance of showers earlier in the day and then possible thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The race is set for 7-11 a.m., so it might not be affected if the forecast is correct.

“We do not want to cancel the swim, but we will not do it under unsafe circumstances,” Soler said.

She plans to send an email on Saturday to the around 350 athletes who have signed up for the popular event. Even if the swim is canceled, the bicycle and running portions will continue rain or shine, she said.

ABOUT THE RACE

The Marble Falls Triathlon is a USA Triathlon-sanctioned race with all ages competing.

It features intermediate and sprint courses. Intermediate athletes take a 1-kilometer swim, 16-mile bike ride, and 4.4-mile run. Sprinters swim 500 meters, bike 12 miles, and run 2.2 miles.

Sunday drivers in Marble Falls should watch for competitors on triathlon course roads, which will not be closed.

All portions begin at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive. The cycling route travels west on Second Street to Industrial Boulevard to RR 1431. The route’s longest portion is on FM 1980, past Sweet Berry Farm to the end of Tobyville Cemetery Road, before turning back for the park.

Runners stay in town, moving from Lakeside Park to Johnson Park along Avenue J and then racing on Colorado Drive, Lakeshore Drive, Pecan Valley Drive, Orchard Street, and Vista Drive in the Pecan Valley neighborhood.

