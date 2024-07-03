LCRA: Water conservation necessary despite rising lake levels

Lake Buchanan saw significant gains from heavy rains in the spring of 2024, but the Lower Colorado River Authority says water conservation measures into the summer are essential. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Spring downpours revitalized Lake Buchanan and greened the Highland Lakes landscape, but the Lower Colorado River Authority is asking residents to continue water conservation efforts into summer.

The LCRA reduced the drought stage from 2 to 1 on June 3 after the combined storage of lakes Buchanan and Travis rose above 55 percent. This change was automatically triggered by the authority’s drought management plan, but LCRA customers are being asked to voluntarily continue stringent water conservation measures.

“Thanks to rains in May, our water supplies are in better shape than they were a year ago, but lakes Buchanan and Travis are still not full,” LCRA Executive Vice President of Water John Hofmann said in a July 2 media release from the authority. “The lakes remain stressed from years of serious drought, and we all should do our part to conserve and stop water waste.”

The combined storage of Buchanan and Travis was 55 percent as of Tuesday, July 2, up from 50.4 percent in July 2023. The lakes made most of their gains in May, jumping from 42 percent combined storage on May 1 to 56 percent full by June 3.

Stage 2 drought restrictions call for a once-a-week outdoor watering schedule and 20 percent water use reductions. With the change to Stage 1 restrictions, twice-per-week outdoor watering is acceptable with a goal to reduce usage by 10 percent.

Current LCRA projections show the lakes could drop below 45 percent storage capacity by the end of summer if July and August are particularly dry and hot. The drought stage could be raised to Stage 2 per automatic triggers in the LCRA’s drought management plan.

“As my mother used to say, just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should,” Hofmann said. “So in this case, even though watering may be allowed twice a week, we strongly recommend people stick to watering once a week.”

Hofmann explained in the release that up to 70 percent of municipal water use comes from outdoor watering in the summer months, so cutting back on it can significantly reduce overall water use.

The LCRA is not currently sending water to most of its agricultural customers due to the ongoing drought conditions despite a wet spring. The water will not be made available to them again until at least March 2025. However, up to 16,800 acre-feet of water can still be sent to the Garwood Agricultural Division due to a binding contractual obligation from 1998.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.