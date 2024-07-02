Ground rules for July 4 fireworks and where to buy them

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fourth of July and fireworks go hand in hand, but the festive explosives are not welcome in most cities across the Highland Lakes. Granite Shoals is the only municipality in the area that allows personal fireworks within city limits, but revelers can set them off in the unincorporated areas of Burnet and Llano counties.

Fireworks can be fired off from private property within Granite Shoals from 1 p.m. Thursday, July 4, to 1 a.m. Friday, July 5. They cannot be launched from the road or public parks.

Residents can also set off fireworks from private property outside of any city limits within Burnet and Llano counties. Fireworks can be prohibited during a burn ban, but neither county is currently subject to one.

Granite Shoals passed its updated fireworks ordinance in 2021, allowing for their use to curb the number of calls the police department received on Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.

While burn bans are not in place, Highland Lakes residents should still be cautious when setting off fireworks near dry grasses and flammable structures.

Fireworks stands

Mr. W Fireworks, 2224 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores

Indian Hills Fireworks, 16191 Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam

Powerhouse Fireworks, 3102 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls

Big P Fireworks, 2093 RR 1431 in Kingsland

Fun Fun Fireworks, 2342 RR 1431 in Kingsland

Big Tex Fireworks, 412 RR 1431 in Kingsland

American Fireworks, 2103 RR 1431 in Kingsland

