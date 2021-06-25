Granite Shoals residents get OK to use fireworks twice a year

The city of Granite Shoals modified its fireworks ordinance to allow residents to use them but only for a few hours during the Fourth of July and New Year’s holidays. Courtesy photo

Granite Shoals residents will be able to celebrate a new year and America’s birthday with fireworks after the City Council modified the ordinance pertaining to pyrotechnics during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 22.

Police Chief Gary Boshears recommended allowing residents to set off fireworks from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 4-5 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Those are the only dates residents can legally do so. However, if the city is under a burn ban, fireworks will not be allowed, the chief added.

The definition of what types of fireworks residents “can buy is broad,” Boshears said.

“The use of them is allowed on your private property,” he said. “You can’t be out on the roads, and they can’t fly into your neighbor’s property. That puts the limits on what types of fireworks they can do.”

Boshears encouraged those who want to set off fireworks to give their dog-loving neighbors a head’s-up.

“I think people need to be considerate of their neighbors,” he said. “There are dogs that don’t like fireworks. Before you let your kids set off fireworks, let your neighbors, who own dogs, know.”

The police department examined the ordinance at the request of the city’s parks committee and the City Council. Boshears noted the police department’s resources are limited for an outright ban during those holidays.

“You can’t make contact with everybody shooting off fireworks,” he said. “As you’re talking to one group and writing citations, you have 20 others doing it, and you might not be able to make contact with those people.”

With the Fourth of July around the corner, city leaders believe residents will continue to act responsibly.

“Enjoy yourselves, have fun, and be sensible on what you want to do,” the chief said. “People need to use some common sense and be good neighbors to folks and have fun in a responsible way.”

This ordinance modification only applies to the city of Granite Shoals. Residents of other municipalities need to check with their city or police or fire departments before possessing or using any fireworks within city limits.

For community fireworks shows in the Highland Lakes, visit the Fourth of July guide at 101HighlandLakes.com.

