City Manager Novo inks $158K contract with Granite Shoals

Sarah Novo has officially dropped the “interim” from her Granite Shoals city manager title after signing a new $158,000 contract with the city.

The City Council offered her the full-time job on May 29, and after a month of negotiations, she accepted. The council discussed her contract in executive session during its regular meeting on June 25 and voted unanimously to accept the terms after reconvening in open session.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the Granite Shoals community and am optimistic about the bright future we will build together,” Novo wrote in a statement to DailyTrib.com after her job became official. “Serving as interim city manager since the end of February has given me the unique privilege of getting to know our wonderful community, the dedicated staff, and the supportive council to ensure that this was the best fit for all involved.”

Novo was offered the job of interim city manager in January following the resignation of Peggy Smith earlier that month. After some negotiating, Novo accepted the role in February at a $145,000 salary.

In May, the council conducted a 90-day performance review and offered her the full-time gig, citing her stellar communication skills, rapid accomplishment of goals, and the support of the community as three of the major factors in its decision.

Granite Shoals Mayor Ron Munos said Novo had accomplished nearly every 90-day goal set forth by the council when she was hired within 63 days. He also took the positive response to Novo from residents seriously.

“We’ve never had that (kind of support for a city manager) before,” he said in a May 28 interview with DailyTrib.com. “Usually, people are wanting us to fire the city manager, and now they’re singing her praises.”

Novo’s new contract is more than Smith’s $150,000 salary but less than that of the previous city manager, Jeff Looney, who made $162,000.

“She is worth every penny,” said City Secretary Dawn Wright in an interview with DailyTrib.com. “Yes, she has a large salary, but she is always the last one to leave and she gives 100 percent.”

Wright said Novo has made a huge impact on the city’s culture and systems in the short time she has been at the helm.

“I feel like the city is in great hands,” she said. “I see the city moving beyond what it once was and moving forward in a very positive direction.”

