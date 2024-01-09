Granite Shoals city manager resigns

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Granite Shoals City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Peggy Smith on Tuesday, Jan. 9, during its regular meeting. The resignation ends a controversial tenure for Smith, who in 2023 drew heavy criticism for mismanagement of city finances and her involvement in a discussion of lethal feral cat management.

The council unanimously accepted Smith’s resignation. A separation agreement, the terms of which are yet to be determined, was also accepted. Smith was not present at the meeting.

DailyTrib.com will have the full story on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

dakota@thepicayune.com

