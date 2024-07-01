Granite Shoals boat ramp fees go digital

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Non-residents can now pay their boat ramp fees at Granite Shoals parks by scanning a QR code instead of only paying in cash. This poster and kiosk have been set up at the Blue Briar Park boat ramp since June 28. Photo courtesy of Granite Shoals Police Department

The city of Granite Shoals has rolled out a digital payment option for its eight public boat ramps into Lake LBJ to make it easier for visitors to pay.

Non-residents must pay $10 to use the boat ramps at Granite Shoals parks. Until June 28, that payment could only be made in cash. Now, visitors can take care of the fee by scanning a QR code posted at a kiosk near each of the ramps.

“Our number one goal in law enforcement is compliance,” Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis told DailyTrib.com. “I would much rather give somebody the opportunity to pay online versus hitting them for $200 in our court system.”

By city ordinance, you can receive a $200 citation from the city for using a boat ramp without paying the fee. When you pay a fee, you obtain a sticker from the kiosk that you put on your windshield. But if you pay using the QR code, officers can also see that you’ve paid online.

Every Granite Shoals residence receives two free boat ramp passes for the year.

The fees collected from non-residents go directly into Granite Shoals’ restricted parks fund, which can only be used for maintaining and improving the city’s 19 public parks.

“This is not about usage of the lake; this is about the usage of city-owned land and parks,” Ortis said. “We have more public boat ramps than any other city or community on Lake LBJ, and the majority of the people who use our boat ramps are out-of-towners.”

The digital upgrade was made mostly for convenience because people don’t carry much cash on them since the COVID-19 pandemic, Ortis said.

The city’s eight boat ramps are located at the following parks:

Castle Shoals Park, 503 N. Shorewood Drive

Blue Briar Park, 103 N. Sherwood Drive

Woodland Hills Park, 1110 Hill Circle E Drive

Crockett Park, 702 Sherwood Forest Drive

Robin Hood Park, 415 Robinhood Lane

Clear Cove Park, 715 Clear Cove Drive

Timberhill Park, across from 504 S. Timberhill Drive

Hillcrest Park, next door to 1406 Hillcrest Drive

