Car hits train in Burnet

07/02/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

A person reportedly drove their vehicle into a moving train on Monday morning as it was crossing Texas 29 just east of Burnet. The driver survived the July 1 crash and was taken to Ascension Seton hospital. Details about their current condition were not available at the time this story was posted.

According to Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee, the railroad crossing and lights were functioning properly at the time of the collision. He told DailyTrib.com the incident is under investigation and officers suspect it might be a case of distracted driving.

