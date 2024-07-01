LCRA taking applications for community grants

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lower Colorado River Authority is accepting applications through July 2024 for community grants of up to $50,000. Eligible projects include improvements to fire stations, community centers, sports fields, libraries, and other facilities as well as the purchase of updated gear and equipment for emergency responders.

The LCRA awards Community Development Partnership Program grants twice a year to nonprofits such as volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, local governments, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums, and other tax-exempt nonprofit organizations. Grants are not available to individuals, for-profit entities, professional associations, social service projects, or limited-use facilities.

Applications for the next round of grants are online at lcra.org/cdpp and must be submitted by midnight July 31. Most grants are for $25,000 or less, but several of up to $50,000 are awarded every grant cycle.

Applicants requesting more than $5,000 in grant funding must supply matching funds of at least 20 percent of the total project cost. The projects must benefit or be available to an entire community and improve the value of a capital asset through building, renovating, or purchasing equipment.

Local organizations in Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Lampasas, and Llano counties are eligible.

Visit lcra.org/cdpp for information on eligibility requirements and to submit an application. For more information, email grants@lcra.org or call 800-776-5272 ext. 3140 or ext. 1627.

