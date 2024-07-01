Apply through Aug. 31 for Service League community grants

Money raised at the sold-out Highland Lakes Service League’s Chuck Wagon Chow Down Auction and Dinner in January will fund the group’s 2024 Community Grant Program. The deadline for nonprofits to apply is Aug. 31. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Applications for community grants are being accepted by the Highland Lakes Service League through Aug. 31. In 2023, the league awarded nearly $80,000 to 23 recipients, including the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, CASA for the Highland Lakes Area, Community Resource Centers of Texas, and Open Door Recovery House.

The Highland Lakes Service League has been raising money for the local community for 44 years. Along with the grants for nonprofits, the HLSL provides scholarships to women to further their education, hosts a special-needs Christmas Party, and offers financial assistance to individuals and families in need. Members also volunteer in the community.

Over the past five years, the league has given more than $153,950 to local nonprofits, money raised through its annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction.

“This is a testament to our commitment to the community and the effectiveness of our Community Grants Program,” said a Service League spokesperson in a media release. “Highland Lakes Service League, a champion in supporting local 501(c)(3) agencies in Burnet and Llano counties, is proud to share its success.”

Applications will be available on the HLSL website starting July 4 with the Aug. 31 deadline for submission. In September, the Grant Committee will review the applications and recommend awards. Those recommendations will then be presented to the Executive Board and general membership for approval in October. The 2024 grants will be awarded in November.

For more information, email the Highland Lakes Service League at grants.hlsl@gmail.com.

