Hollywood-themed family dance July 13
Register now for a glamorous evening at Lakeside Pavilion in Marble Falls. The city is hosting a Hollywood-themed family dance on July 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the venue, 305 Buena Vista Drive.
Admission is $10 per resident and $12 per non-resident.
Plans for the glitzy night of dancing include a live DJ, refreshments, and celebrity-style photo opportunities.
The dance is geared toward children ages 3-12 years old; however, families of all types and sizes are invited.
Organizers ask that guests wear their most Oscar-worthy attire or Sunday best.
Register for the dance on the city’s Parks and Recreation website. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.