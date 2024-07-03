Discover Life in the Universe at Science Mill camp

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Young students can explore planetary science during the Science Mill’s Life in the Universe single-day camp in July.

Dates are July 10 (grades 3-5) and July 11 (grades 6-8) at the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) museum at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. Both camp days last from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Registration is $35 per student. Sign up online.

Activities include:

Grades 3-5

Image Data: Man or Machine

Galilean Moon Mystery and Lunar Landscapes

Grades 6-8

Galactic Extremophiles

Astrogeology Mystery

Visitors will have access to over 50 regular exhibits, the movie theater, and the gift shop.

The Science Mill is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit museum that offers innovative STEM programs and interactive exhibits. Call 844-263-640 or visit its website at sciencemill.org for more information.

