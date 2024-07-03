SUBSCRIBE NOW

Discover Life in the Universe at Science Mill camp

07/03/24 | DailyTrib.com

Young students can explore planetary science during the Science Mill’s Life in the Universe single-day camp in July.

Dates are July 10 (grades 3-5) and July 11 (grades 6-8) at the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) museum at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. Both camp days last from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Registration is $35 per student. Sign up online.

Activities include:

Grades 3-5

  • Image Data: Man or Machine
  • Galilean Moon Mystery and Lunar Landscapes

Grades 6-8

  • Galactic Extremophiles
  • Astrogeology Mystery

Visitors will have access to over 50 regular exhibits, the movie theater, and the gift shop.

The Science Mill is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit museum that offers innovative STEM programs and interactive exhibits. Call 844-263-640 or visit its website at sciencemill.org for more information.

