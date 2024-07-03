Flock to Main Street to see new sculptures

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Full Beak for a Week’ by artist Jamie Keese. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Two new sculptures were recently unveiled in downtown Marble Falls in the latest installment of Sculpture on Main.

“Windwalker” and “Full Beak for a Week,” both sculptures of birds, are the creations of local artist Jamie Keese and can be seen on Main Street.

“Jamie just moved to town. He’s really talented,” said Bill Rives, a director on the Highland Lakes Creative Arts board. The nonprofit oversees Sculpture on Main, Paint the Town, and other local art programs.

“Windwalker” is located at the corner of Second and Main streets on the median.

“It’s not a pelican, but I can’t really remember what type of bird (the artist) said it was,” Rives said.

Find “Full Beak for a Week” at the center of downtown Marble Falls near the Rotary Clock Tower on the corner of Main and Third streets. That sculpture IS a pelican.

“It has beautiful colors and is well-crafted and created,” Rives said. “(Keese) also did all the painting.” ‘Windwalker’ by artist Jamie Keese. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Another piece, “Hoopsalotta,” will be moved near Bear King Brewing Co. on Avenue G in the coming weeks. It was previously on display along Avenue H.

The piece was sculpted by the late Bobby Peiser.

“It was getting a little weathered,” Rives said. “We took it over to a powder coating place in Liberty Hill and had it repainted.”

Rives explained why Sculpture on Main is important to the culture of Marble Falls.

“We believe that this kind of artistic inspiration is valued by our community,” he said.

He drew similarities to the culture and values that were historically held by Austin residents.

“A lot of people think we’re a sleepy little town, but I always like to think that Marble Falls, downtown in particular, encompasses the very best of what made Austin so great 30 years ago,” Rives said. “We have nice restaurants, tons of live music, and a true arts-and-crafts ambiance if you’d call it that.”

Rives thanked the city of Marble Falls, the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp., and generous donors for allowing the Sculpture on Main program to thrive.

“We are so blessed,” he said. “Private-public partnerships are always a good thing.”

He also noted that, while Sculpture on Main was started to attract tourism, the exhibit is for all art lovers.

“You know what I love about doing neat things for tourists?” Rives asked. “Because when they go home, all of us local people get to enjoy (the art), too.”

Rives hinted at plans to host a special event this fall involving the 20-plus sculptures located in and around downtown Marble Falls.

“We think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

