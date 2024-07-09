Sign up now for barn quilt painting class

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Members of the Lampasas Sew Group display their recently painted barn quilts from a workshop held by Janet Plentl of JaVibe Barn Quilts in Marble Falls. JaVibe is holding a Marble Falls class on July 20 at the Westside Community Park. Courtesy photo

Design and paint your own barn quilts during a July class in Westside Community Park, 1610 Second St. in Marble Falls. The last day to sign up is Wednesday, July 10.

The class is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, and open to ages 16 and older. Registration is $120, which includes paints, a pattern, and an aluminum composite board, which should not warp or peel in the Texas sun. Participants will select from one of 14 designs.

Barn quilters should be able to finish their designs during the class and take them home to hang. Dress for comfort and bring a hairdryer, if you have one, to aid in the drying process. A packed lunch is also recommended.

For more information, contact instructor Janet Plentl of JaVibe Barn Quilts at email@javibebarnquilts.com or visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation event webpage.

