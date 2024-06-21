Ex-Horseshoe Bay Resort CEO indicted on child sex assault charges

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Morris Douglas Jaffe III faces two charges of sexual assault of a child in Llano County. He turned himself in to the Lampasas County Jail on June 13, 2024. Photo courtesy of Lampasas County

A former CEO of Horseshoe Bay Resort is facing charges of child sexual assault after being indicted by a grand jury. Morris Douglas Jaffe III, 44, turned himself in at the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office on June 13, according to jail officials.

The two charges are based in the 424th Judicial District Court. The indictment was unsealed on the afternoon of Friday, June 21, eight days after Jaffe turned himself in.

Jaffe is accused of committing the two crimes on Jan. 17, 2024.

He was released from the Lampasas County Jail on a $100,000 bond—$50,000 for each charge.

Sexual assault of a child under 17 is generally a second-degree felony that carries a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Jaffe’s attorney, Perry Q. Minton of Minton, Bassett, Flores & Carsey in Austin, sent a statement to DailyTrib.com via email.

“Douglas Jaffe has never hurt anyone in his life and is completely innocent of all charges against him,” Minton wrote. “The person who has made these allegations recently lost a family law proceeding in district court regarding their child and has decided to retaliate by making false allegations to law enforcement. This person has made similar allegations in multiple jurisdictions, only to be turned away by several law enforcement agencies and district attorneys alike. This case will be dismissed, or Mr. Jaffe will be found not guilty. Period.”

Morris Douglas Jaffe III is the eldest son of Horseshoe Bay Resort owner Morris Douglas Jaffe Jr. He served as the resort’s chief executive officer from 2005-12.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 25 at 9 a.m. at the Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano.

DailyTrib.com will follow this story as more information is made available.

