Avenue N closing for railroad work

06/24/24 | DailyTrib.com

A J.M. Huber contractor will reset and repair concrete panels around the railroad tracks on Avenue N starting on June 25. The road will be closed to traffic as work continues. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Avenue N in Marble Falls is set to be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 and 26, for maintenance on the railroad tracks. Motorists will be detoured to Avenue J or Avenue S.

A J.M. Huber contractor will repair the concrete panels around the tracks that run across the roadway. 

According to the city, the work could take up to three days.

