Avenue N closing for railroad work

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A J.M. Huber contractor will reset and repair concrete panels around the railroad tracks on Avenue N starting on June 25. The road will be closed to traffic as work continues. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Avenue N in Marble Falls is set to be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 and 26, for maintenance on the railroad tracks. Motorists will be detoured to Avenue J or Avenue S.

A J.M. Huber contractor will repair the concrete panels around the tracks that run across the roadway.

According to the city, the work could take up to three days.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.