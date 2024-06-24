Avenue N closing for railroad work
Avenue N in Marble Falls is set to be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 and 26, for maintenance on the railroad tracks. Motorists will be detoured to Avenue J or Avenue S.
A J.M. Huber contractor will repair the concrete panels around the tracks that run across the roadway.
According to the city, the work could take up to three days.
