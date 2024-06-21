SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 24, 2024

06/21/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before meetings so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, June 24

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • acceptance of a $25,000 donation from the White Family Foundation for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office Donation Fund
  • executive session to discuss the Llano County Jail and all five civil lawsuits currently pending against the county

Tuesday, June 25

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the county’s website for more information.

Marble Falls Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update on current projects, including downtown pavement marking and Second Street parking improvements
  • discussion and action on a prioritized project list for a $2 million bond issuance

Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action to approve the 2024-25 compensation plan
  • discussion and action regarding the approval of grant-funded English as a Second Language positions 

In executive session: 

  • formative evaluation of the superintendent

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

Ex-Horseshoe Bay Resort CEO indicted on child sex assault charges

06/21/24 | Nathan Bush

Burnet County preps for paper ballots

06/21/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Marble Falls eyes spot near hospital for second fire station

06/21/24 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *