GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 24, 2024

Monday, June 24

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

acceptance of a $25,000 donation from the White Family Foundation for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office Donation Fund

executive session to discuss the Llano County Jail and all five civil lawsuits currently pending against the county

Tuesday, June 25

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the county’s website for more information.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on current projects, including downtown pavement marking and Second Street parking improvements

discussion and action on a prioritized project list for a $2 million bond issuance

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and action to approve the 2024-25 compensation plan

discussion and action regarding the approval of grant-funded English as a Second Language positions

In executive session:

formative evaluation of the superintendent

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

