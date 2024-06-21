GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 24, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before meetings so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, June 24
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- acceptance of a $25,000 donation from the White Family Foundation for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office Donation Fund
- executive session to discuss the Llano County Jail and all five civil lawsuits currently pending against the county
Tuesday, June 25
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the county’s website for more information.
Marble Falls Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update on current projects, including downtown pavement marking and Second Street parking improvements
- discussion and action on a prioritized project list for a $2 million bond issuance
Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- discussion and action to approve the 2024-25 compensation plan
- discussion and action regarding the approval of grant-funded English as a Second Language positions
In executive session:
- formative evaluation of the superintendent
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.