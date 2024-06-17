Crisis Network quickly offers aid after Motel 6 fire; donations needed

Two hours after hearing that a fire at Motel 6 in Marble Falls on June 16 had displaced 65 people, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network had transformed the middle school into a shelter. The organization’s quick efforts also included a volunteer shuttle service to transport people from the motel.

“We had 40 cots ready to go, food on its way, and volunteers signed up to work shifts over the next few days,” said HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann. “We got a lot of (volunteers) out of bed. It was refreshing to see the system work so well.”

Fortunately, the shelter setup turned out to be only an exercise as Motel 6 quickly partnered with Quality Inn and Hill Country Inn to find rooms for travelers and those who have been living at the motel. The 65 evacuated people included 38 families, overnighters and long-termers.

By early Monday morning, Naumann had sent out an email to the nonprofit’s network of churches and volunteers asking for donations of food, supplies, and money for the displaced. He planned to update his request list later in the day.

“We are good with food right now, but any supplies or items for families should be taken to The Warehouse,” Naumann said. “Money is needed to help with rental assistance.”

The Warehouse at 800 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls collects new and gently used household goods and furniture for people in need due to everyday hardships or natural disasters. It is one of HLCN’s array of programs aimed at helping individuals and families break generational cycles of poverty.

To donate to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, visit its website at highlandlakescrisisnetwork.com or call 325-423-3662. The office is located at 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls.

suzanne@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.