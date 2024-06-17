Marble Falls a craft beer destination

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls is now a certified Brew City, a program from the Texas Craft Brewers Guild. The city has three breweries, including Save the World Brewing Co. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The city of Marble Falls is now part of Brew City, Texas. The Texas Craft Brewers Guild program highlights the currently 20 certified craft beer destinations in the state.

The program began this year with a mission of promoting craft beer in the Lone Star State by generating economic development and tourism within its certified cities. Brew City towns in Central Texas include Boerne, Bryan, Cedar Park, Dripping Springs, and New Braunfels.

“The Texas Craft Brewers Guild created this program to support cities and their local breweries,” Marble Falls Tourism Manager Kayla Gostnell told DailyTrib.com. “We just got the certification two or three weeks ago.”

As a Brew City, Marble Falls will get its fill of exposure for brewery-themed events.

“It’s another opportunity for us to get our events out there,” Gostnell said.

To receive a Brew City, Texas, certification, a town must attract and retain at least one craft brewery.

“It was really easy to get because we already have three fantastic breweries in town,” said Gostnell, referring to Bear King Brewing Company, Double Horn Brewing Company, and Save the World Brewing Co. “This is a way that we can help support them and that industry.”

Gostnell, who oversees the Marble Falls Visitor Center, said volunteers there are frequently approached by tourists looking for fun spots to enjoy an adult beverage.

“It’s definitely an interest of people who come,” Gostnell said. “For a lot of people—especially after going hiking or being outside—going to have a cold beer sounds fantastic to them.”

Breweries are an attraction in all seasons and conditions, she said.

“It’s something easy that the weather doesn’t impact,” Gostnell said. “If you come and it’s raining or too hot or freezing outside, you can still go to a brewery.”

The certification comes as the city looks for ways to boost foot traffic to local businesses via roundtable discussions with a variety of industries.

“We wanted to get them all together to learn from one another,” Gostnell said.

One of those roundtable groups, Cheers, represents local breweries, bars, wineries, and distilleries. Gostnell said the group has one unannounced program on its radar that should be rolled out in the coming months.

“I don’t want to spill the beans on it until we’re able to get things going a little bit farther, but it should be fun,” she said.

