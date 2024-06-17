Motel 6 fire forces evacuation

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A fire on the evening of June 16, 2024, at Motel 6 in Marble Falls forced a mass evacuation. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

About 65 people were evacuated from Motel 6 in Marble Falls on June 16 following a fire inside an interior wall.

The cause of the Sunday evening blaze was unknown at the time of this story’s publication.

“We’re still in the early stages,” said Amanda Langley, assistant emergency management coordinator for Marble Falls Fire Rescue.

Marble Falls firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the blaze at 1400 Ollie Lane at around 7:15 p.m.

“It was confined to the wall,” Fire Chief Tommy Crane said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of fire. We found where the fire was inside the wall and had to take out some of (the wall) to get to it.”

Crews remained at the motel for several hours, searching the building for other potential areas of concern. A blaze ripped through first- and second-story walls on the east side of Motel 6 in Marble Falls on June 16, 2024. Staff photo by Nathan Bus

“We had to check that whole facility for any extensions,” Crane said. “That took up a lot of our time.”

Officials are hopeful Motel 6 will reopen to patrons in the coming days.

“There is a plan to get everything fixed and taken care of,” Langley said. “We are hoping within a few days, if not sooner.”

Safety officials transported one man to the hospital out of an “abundance of caution.”

“They took one man who was handicapped just so they could check on him,” Langley said.

No other hospital transports or injuries were reported.

Marble Falls Fire Rescue was aided by the Granite Shoals Fire Department, Burnet Fire Department, Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Emergency Management, and Travis County ESD No. 1. The Marble Falls Police Department and Marble Falls Area EMS were also on scene.

