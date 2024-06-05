Round ’em up for Llano Rodeo

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2024 Llano Open Pro Rodeo is June 7-8. The rodeo parade is Friday afternoon. File photo

The 88th Llano Open Pro Rodeo rides into town Friday-Saturday, June 7-8. Festivities kick off with a parade through the city’s historic downtown at 4 p.m. Friday.

The action moves to the John L. Kuykendall Arena, 2200 RR 152 West. Events start at 8 p.m. both nights. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for cowpokes 5 and younger.

Both nights feature classic rodeo events like bull riding, barrel racing, roping, mutton busting, and more. A Saturday night concert and dance with country artist Pauline Reese starts at 9:30 p.m.

This year’s rodeo will be dedicated to the memory of Briley Mitchell, who died in January. Mitchell was a huge supporter of the Llano rodeo scene, local sports, and youth programs. The Texas Spirit Riders will pay tribute to him each night.

Visit the Llano Chamber of Commerce’s rodeo webpage for a parade route/application and where to purchase rodeo tickets.

